Mhairi Black(SNP) – "I thank Oliver Dowden for his kind words. We did join this place at the same time, & I'm pretty sure we'll be leaving at the same time" 🤣 #PMQs pic.twitter.com/o9BaFBrC8q

This exchange highlights why she will be missed:

She announced that she will be standing down as an MP at the next election on Tuesday, citing a “toxic workplace” culture inside Westminster as one of the reasons why.

The SNP’s deputy Westminster spokesperson was elected as the youngest MP in 350 years in 2015, the same year Dowden became the MP for Hertsmere.

