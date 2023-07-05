A commitment to properly fund social care would be the “best 75th birthday present that the NHS could receive”, political party leaders have been told.

A coalition of more than 60 of England’s leading charities said the neglect of the social care sector is becoming “increasingly unsustainable and exacerbating the challenges faced by the NHS”.

The Care and Support Alliance (CSA) said a lack of social care to prevent unplanned admissions and allow people to be safely discharged is making the situation harder.

In its message to party leaders, the group called for a “reformed and properly funded social care system” which it said would not only be helpful to millions of older and disabled people and their carers, but would also reduce the pressure on the NHS, so that it can concentrate on tackling record high waiting lists.

Paying tribute to the NHS on its 75th birthday, internet poet Brian Bilston has penned brutal verse hitting out at the government for underfunding the service over the past decade.

