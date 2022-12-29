Matt Hancock’s Christmas blockbuster book has turned out to be a festive flop after it managed to shift just 3,304 copies in the first week – and as few as 600 in the second.

The disgraced former health secretary – who took part in the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in an attempt to rehabilitate his image – appeared to be currying favour among the British public after partaking in bushtucker trials.

But it turns out trying to profiteer from the pandemic isn’t the golden ticket he might have thought it was.

Hancock’s tome, The Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story of Britain’s Battle Against Covid, was released on 6th December, and according to official figures, it only shifted 3,304 copies in the first week – and just 600 in the second.

Though it entered the official Nielsen book chart in position 191, sales plummeted so steeply that it was out of the top 1,000 within a week.

The release has been described as an “official flop” by some reports, and it’s not hard to see why.

Maybe stick to the kangaroo testicles, Matt?

