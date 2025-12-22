It hasn’t even been 18 months since the last Tory government was unceremoniously booted out of office via the public vote – yet some of their MPs remain both bullish and bombastic about their chances in the 2026 Local Elections, with Matt Vickers making a major declaration this week.

Tory MP talks up party chances at 2026 Local Elections

Speaking to Sky News, the Parliamentary representative for Stockton West and Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party didn’t shy away from talking up his party’s chances next May. Following a ropey few years, Vickers believes that the Tories will come roaring back in the next few months.

Trevor Phillips questioned the politician about a potential electoral pact between the Conservatives and Reform, by the time our next General Election comes around in 2029. Mr. Vickers dismissed the speculation, emphatically stating that he and his party would ‘smash it’ at the upcoming Locals.

‘We will smash it’ – Matt Vickers

The host, rather politely, reminded him that he was making a significant statement on public record, and even joked with Vickers that the clip ‘could be played again and again’ once all the votes have been counted next year. Alas, the shadow minister for policing stuck to his guns.

Matt Vickers(Tory MP): We are going to "smash" May's local elections. 👀#TrevorPhillips: You just said we're going to smash these elections… are you sure you want that to be your testimony?



Matt Vickers: "We are, we are" going to smash these elections. pic.twitter.com/owRjHEbMTi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 21, 2025

Will Tory vote recover in the next six months?

A Tory resurgence may not be beyond the realms of possibility, truth be told. In recent polling, they’ve experienced a mild uptick in support, creeping back above the 20% mark. One recent survey now has them trailing Reform by just three points, as scandal continues to dog Nigel Farage and co.

Despite sweeping to a significant majority in 2024, Labour’s return to power has been a tumultuous one. Keir Starmer cuts an unpopular figure, and successive budgets from Rachel Reeves have failed to get the public onside. This has created an opportunity for the centre-right organisation.

Of course, there’s a tragic irony to British voters wanting the Tories to fix the things they are largely responsible for breaking since 2010. But with Labour losing support to the Green Party, and Reform wobbling at the top of the polls, Matt Vickers’ hubris might not be too misplaced.

Unless all the Tories have defected Reform by then, of course…