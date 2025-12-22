The US justice department has reinstated a picture of Donald Trump to its website as part of the Epstein files after it was initially removed.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released thousands of files relating to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, on Saturday, at least 13 files disappeared from the DOJ’s website without explanation, including a photo of US president Trump.

The DOJ had claimed this was because the image was flagged by the Southern District of New York “for potential further action to protect victims”.

The photo has since been reinstated “without any alteration or redaction” it said, after a review found there “is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph.”

The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims.



Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 21, 2025

The image shows a number of framed photos along with photos in a box. Trump features in some of the unframed photos.

Trump has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has not been accused of any crimes by Epstein’s victims.

But the image’s removal sparked criticism, with suggestions that it had been removed because of Trump.

In a post on X, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked Attorney General Pam Bondi: “What else is being covered up?”

This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release.@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public. pic.twitter.com/3wYZAl2dse — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 20, 2025

Deputy attorney general Todd Blanche has rejected criticisms that the removal was related to the US president.

He told NBC News: “It has nothing to do with President Trump.

“There are dozens of photos of President Trump already released to the public seeing him with Mr Epstein.”

He added: “So the absurdity of us pulling down a photo, a single photo, because President Trump was in it, is laughable.”

Photos, videos, documents and investigative materials relating to Epstein were released on Friday. However, the DOJ was criticised for heavily redacting the files and not releasing all of them.