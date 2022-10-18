Conservative Party members have admitted they ‘got it wrong’ by electing Liz Truss as prime minister.

New polling shows the majority now believe Truss should resign the top job – just six weeks after they made her PM.

Just 38 per cent want her to stay and 23 per cent would like Rishi Sunak to take over.

Most shockingly, only 15 per cent think she is doing well compared to 83 per cent who says she’s doing a bad job as PM.

NEW – 🚨YouGov Tory members poll



Is Liz Truss doing:

15% well

83% badly



Should Liz Truss resign

55% resign

38% not resign — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) October 18, 2022

It comes after the newly-elected chancellor Jeremy Hunt dramatically U-turned on Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

He dramatically scaled back support for household energy bills and ditched tax cuts promised by his predecessor in a bid to restore stability following weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

