Today’s new world of work seems dead set on throwing us as many curveballs as it can. Imposter syndrome is back – big time – as workers struggle to feel seen and heard in a hybrid workforce. Now reports are emerging that bosses just don’t trust that remote employees are productive, either.

A new study from Microsoft has revealed that 85 per cent of leaders say the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive. As if that wasn’t bad enough, many of us are having to contend with something new we have never encountered before: the issue of proximity bias.

This is a workplace phenomenon in which those who are physically closer to company leaders – for example, those who may be in the office more often – are more influential and advance in their careers more quickly. A key driver of proximity bias is the outdated assumption that people are more productive in an office environment than they are at home.

Offices have always had star performers and those who find it easier to get the ear of the higher-ups, but proximity bias is a bit more insidious. Consciously done or not, it is the manifestation of employer prejudice against remote workers. It can result in a lack of opportunities, in terms of training, project work or even promotions, stalling or tanking your career prospects.

Very much feeding the issue of proximity bias is the disconnect where leadership feels workers aren’t doing enough while they work from home, but employees see things differently. Eighty seven percent of employees from Microsoft’s study say that they are productive at work, while only 12 per cent of leaders say they have full confidence their team is productive.

The good news is that this is not an insurmountable problem. If you’re already working in a hybrid capacity, then a regular day or two in the office – which should absolutely be the same days your boss is in – for meetings and one-on-ones, should be your first port of call. Get in front of your manager and make sure you get that vital face time that is so crucial to combating the problem.

Make sure your communication is flawless too. After all, look at it from their perspective: if you’re working away at home, and getting the job done, that’s great. But if you’re not communicating about that, then your manager just won’t have a clear picture of what’s being accomplished. Send a regular update email with all your progress, tasks and accomplishments, and update your manager on everything you’re doing. Shout about your wins and the benefits you’re bringing.

