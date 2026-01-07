The Green Party have seen a significant increase in support amongst Londoners whilst Reform’s support has dropped, according to new polling.

According to a new data from Savanta looking at the voting intention in Greater London, Zack Polanski’s Greens sit in third on 18%, a huge eight point increase compared to the autumn.

Meanwhile, Reform, who have led the national polls for months now, have seen a drop in support. Although they still sit in second in the capital on 19%, this is a drop of four points.

Weirdly, the worst news might be Labour, despite the fact they are still clear at the top as the most popular party in London.

This is because their polling of 31% is a record low in the capital, the Standard reports.

Not only is this a drop of one point compared to Savanta’s most recent London poll, it is also a massive 12 points down on their polling at the general election in 2024, which sat at 43%.

As for the Tories, well, they’ve managed to drop to fourth, showing that voters in the capital are increasingly turning their backs on the two traditional parties.

Westminster Voting Intention [Greater London]:



LAB: 31% (-1)

RFM: 19% (-4)

GRN: 18% (+8)

CON: 17% (-3)

LDM: 13% (+2)



Via @Savanta_UK, 13-21 Dec.

Changes w/ 30 Oct – 7 Nov.

The London polling is the latest example of the Polanski bounce the Greens have experienced since he was voted leader of the party last year.

However, London seems to be very much the outlier for Reform. Whilst the party seemed to experience a dip in support at the back end of 2025, the early polls of 2026 have Nigel Farage’s gang extending their lead slightly, with Labour continuing to languish in the teens.