Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a verbal tirade at a British journalist after she was asked about the Signal group chat blunder.

Over the last few years, Taylor Greene has been one of the most fanatical defenders of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, parroting conspiracy theories about Trump winning the 2020 election and even supporting QAnon.

And when she was asked by Sky journalist Martha Kelner about the group chat blunder that has engulfed the Trump administration this week, Taylor Greene had a complete meltdown.

As Kelner started asking her a question, Taylor Greene interrupted her and asked the journalist what country she was from.

When Kelner said she was from the UK, Taylor Greene responded: “OK we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country?”

The Republican parroted alt-right rhetoric about the UK “having a major migrant problem” and women being “raped by migrants.”

She finished by saying: “I don’t care about your fake news.”

Three Toes @mtgreenee just had an insane meltdown on a British journalist telling the woman to "go back to your country"….this mutant is such an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/7gflzHjqq7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 26, 2025

Taylor Greene refused to let Kelner ask her a question about the Signal group chat blunder – so an American journalist decided he would ask her the same question.

This time, Taylor Greene did respond, but her answer was made up of typical MAGA nonsense about Joe Biden’s administration “ripping” American borders open to “terrorists, cartel, sex trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking.”

"Should the Defense Secretary.."

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Wait what country are you from?"

"From the UK"

"OK we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country. We have a major migrant problem. You should care about your own borders" pic.twitter.com/l1lYrYdEbH — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 26, 2025

This is not the first time Taylor Greene has struggled to deal with a British journalist. Last year, she told Emily Maitlis to “f**k off” after the journalist challenged her about a 2018 Facebook post in which she speculated lasers controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a powerful Jewish family could have been responsible for sparking California wildfires.

