Fox News have made a desperate – and predictable – attempt to defend Donald Trump after a journalist was accidentally added to a top-level government group chat about military air strikes.

On Monday, Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed he had been invited to a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal from an account labelled White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

Goldberg reported that the group included accounts labelled as Waltz and Vice-President JD Vance, and saw messages exchanged about planned air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Along with Vance and Waltz, group members included accounts labelled “Pete Hegseth,” the Defence Secretary; and “John Ratcliffe,” the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Whilst most have reacted with understandable incredulity at the farcical set of events, Fox News have jumped to the defence of their lord and saviour Mr Trump, in a pathetic attempt to spin the story.

Sharing a clip of Fox’s coverage involving presenter Will Cain, one person said the channel is “trying so hard to spin the leaked war details.”

They pointed out how Cain suggests adding Goldberg to the group chat “wasn’t an accident” before trying to “celebrate the contents of the communication.”

Unbelievable!



Fox News is trying so hard to spin the leaked war details shared by the Trump Administration to a journalist.



First Cain opens up the possibility that it wasn’t an accident. Then he tries to celebrate the contents of the communication.



Will Cain also then has the… pic.twitter.com/XL40MYxPrc — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 24, 2025

In a separate piece of coverage from Fox News, host Jesse Watters decided to frame the error as being the same as if you accidentally added a family member to a bachelor party group.

Watters then attacked Goldberg, labelling him “not a good reporter” and “one of the biggest hoax artists around.

He went on to say the blunder as only a “wee bit of a security breach,” before dredging up old Fox News accusations against Hilary Clinton.

Here is how Watters explains The Atlantic story to his viewers pic.twitter.com/UbBfcrFxPF — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025

On the flip side, CNN decided to put together a “devastating” compilation highlighting the hypocrisy of the Trump administration.

The broadcaster put together a montage of all the senior Trump officials who had attacked Clinton in the past for using a private email server.

BREAKING: CNN just aired this DEVASTATING montage of all the senior Trump officials in the Signal chat attacking Hillary Clinton for using a private email server. These are hypocrites who need to be called out! pic.twitter.com/ZkYK0C6BWV — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) March 25, 2025

When the story broke on Monday, Clinton herself simply wrote on X: “You have got to be kidding me.”

👀 You have got to be kidding me.https://t.co/IhhvFvw6DG pic.twitter.com/bnNG4dGSpI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2025

