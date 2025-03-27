Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin “will die soon” as he urged the US to “stay strong” in the face of Russian demands.

During a sit-down interview with reporters in France, the Ukrainian president said Putin “will die soon, and that’s a fact, and it will come to an end.”

Zelensky urged the US to “stay strong” and not cave into Moscow’s demands as negotiations continue around securing a peace deal in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelensky: Putin will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over.pic.twitter.com/fQfRp7O1ui — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 27, 2025

His comment come as rumours swirl about Putin’s ill health. Last week it was reported that the Russian leader, 72, experienced a “mini stroke” after he was seen shaking uncontrollably during a conference.

For years, there has been speculation about the 72-year-old’s health, and it has previously been suggested that he has cancer and Parkinson’s Disease. Unsurprisingly, the Kremlin has kept Putin’s health under tight wraps and these reports have never been confirmed.

Zelensky has been in Paris this week for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday, Macron and Keir Starmer will co-host a gathering of European leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The “coalition of the willing” – which does not include the US – is attempting to form an agreement on what support European and other nations could offer to maintain a future ceasefire.

Sir Keir will give a press conference alongside Macron from Paris on Thursday lunchtime to give an update on progress in the talks.

Related: More texts about US government war plans leaked after journalist accidentally added to group chat