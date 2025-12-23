Over the weekend, data from Lord Ashcroft’s polling outlet revealed how Reform now face a battle to remain top of the public opinion charts, after their lead was cut to three points in the survey. The figures have been rejected by Zia Yusuf – but YouGov seems to be saying something similar.

Latest YouGov polls – December 2026

From a substantial sample size, the top pollsters in the UK have got Reform on 25% – a percentage that is noticeably lower than the 30% range they’ve been occupying over the last few months. Despite protestations from the right-leaning party, YouGov’s data is consistent with Lord Ashcroft’s numbers.

On Sunday evening, Reform’s Head of Policy took aim at the Tory donor’s figures, calling out his affiliation to the former governing party:

“The Lord Ashcroft ‘Poll’ that was released this weekend is bogus propaganda. Ashcroft is one of Kemi’s biggest donors, and he’s partnered with the Tory press to claim that the Tories ‘closed the gap”‘with Reform. It’s a total lie. He’s manufactured a non-sensical headline voter intention number.”

“His concocted ‘voter intention’ question fails to ask respondents to choose between parties, like an actual election, and like proper pollsters.” | Zia Yusuf

Reform less than happy with polling data

However, he may have a harder time debunking YouGov’s release, which shows a week-on-week comparison in public sentiment.

From 14-21 December, Reform have dropped by three percentage points, with Labour gaining two to reach 20%. As a result, Nigel Farage and his colleagues have seen their lead HALVED during this seven-day interval, amid a flurry of negative headlines and increased media scrutiny.

The Conservatives are also up to 19%, narrowing the field even further. This is a few points below Lord Ashcroft’s projections – but still shows an increase in support for the Tories. Both the Greens and the Lib Dems are polling at 15%, with 10 percentage points separate the top five parties.

Labour close gap to Reform in new opinion polls

Though the next General Election is still a few years away, polling data from several different outlets over the last month or so also reflects a dip in support for Reform. Though they remain top of the pops for Christmas, the lead continues to dwindle as we head towards 2026…