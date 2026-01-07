Beat the January blues

If you want to escape the cold and wet weather across the UK, then you could head to Las Vegas, Barbados, Thailand, or Florida for just £99.

With snow, ice and storms taking over the country it’s the perfect time to book a warm getaway – and even better if you can save some money.

The cheap trip is part of Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday deal, you just choose the travel dates that work best for you and redeem your voucher to find out if you’re heading to Maldives, Dubai, or Thailand to name a few.

You could also head on a city or beach break to the likes of Rome, Amsterdam, Ibiza, Portugal, Cyprus or Malta.

The deal is priced at £102.99 on the website here, which includes admin fees for trips between January and March, or May and June in 2026.

It’ll include return flights from major UK airports, and a hotel stay at one of over 100 potential destinations, which will be at least three-star accommodation.

The departure airports includes all of London’s major airports, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds Bradford, Birmingham, Cardiff and Belfast to name a few.

Plus if you want to switch destinations you can choose an alternative option for £20pp.

The deal could send you on a city break to the likes of Amsterdam.

If you’re after a specific location then you can also get discounts on holiday packages as part of Wowcher’s Big Pink Travel Sale.

This includes a Rome city break, a stay at a four-star hotel with return flights for £71.99 per person, and there’s no ‘mystery’ about it, you’ll be guaranteed a trip to the Italian capital.

Other destinations that you can choose from include Prague, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Venice, and Krakow, all of which are priced from £71.99 per person.

Or for something a little bit more relaxing you can get a trip to Bucharest, which includes spa access – yes, the one from TikTok, and return flights from £135.99, or a break to Marrakech with a camel tour, dinner and return flights from £82.99.

To shop all of the Wowcher Big Pink Travel Sale deals including the Mystery Holiday offer head to the website here.