Liz Truss has claimed that the last thing Britain needs is a General Election as she tried to defend her first month as prime minister during PMQs.

Several MPs and high profile people have called for a vote after a chaotic few weeks.

Even former ally Nadine Dorries jumped on the bandwagon, tweeting: “If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country”.

But Truss seemed in no mood to go out and get the backing of the British public.

In the House of Commons today, she said: “Mr Speaker, I think the last thing we need is a general election.”

Labour erupted in laughter, and there were shouts of “more”, even as PMQs concluded.

A petition calling for an immediate general election has now surpassed half a million signatures and will be debated on Monday.

The petition reads: “The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented.

“Over 40 ministers resigned leaving departments without leadership during cost of living, energy and climate crises.

“War rages in Ukraine; the Northern Ireland Protocol has further damaged our relationship with Europe; recession looms; the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence.

“This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes. Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil.”

It adds: “Call an immediate general election so that the people can decide who should lead us through these unprecedented crises threatening the UK.”

