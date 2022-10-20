Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The prime minister announced that she would step down in a Downing Street address made just six weeks after she was appointed into the position.

It comes following a day of turmoil in parliament in which the home secretary was forced to resign and there was confusion over the vote on fracking.

At one point, the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip were believed to have been given their marching orders too, before the decision was seemingly reversed just hours later.

There were also reports of Tory MPs being “physically manhandled” into the “no” lobby for a Labour motion on fracking.

All of this happened just weeks after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Buget sparked market turmoil, leading to him being sacked as chancellor.