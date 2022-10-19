Suella Braverman has criticised Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she quit as home secretary, further imperilling the embattled Prime Minister’s grip on power.

The popular figure among the Tory right said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” she wrote in a barely coded dig at the Prime Minister whose disastrous mini-budget sparked financial turmoil.

According to the Daily Mail front page there was a 90-minute bust-up between the pair.

Absolutely extraordinary Daily Mail front page tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xGqeiqPHrN — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) October 19, 2022

There are also reports that Wendy Morton, who also vacated her position as chief whip, had a confrontation with the PM.

Adam Payne says she walked into the corridor shouting “I’m no longer the chief whip” moments before the fracking vote took place.

The government had placed a three-line whip on those voting, but in the end, Truss couldn’t even vote because she was caught up in the chaos!

this, it seems, is what happened next…https://t.co/4Vyzdsca79 — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) October 19, 2022

Related: Extraordinary reports of ‘bullying’ and ‘manhandling’ in the lobby ahead of fracking vote