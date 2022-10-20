Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among a group of powerful Conservatives charged with intimidating MPs into voting against a Labour motion on fracking.

According to opposition MPs, one Tory was “physically manhandled” into the “no” lobby amid extraordinary events at Westminster to ensure he opposed the motion.

The Business Secretary, Rees-Mogg, insisted there was no evidence of any manhandling and that MPs were simply having a “normal” discussion before casting their votes.

This is despite Chris Bryant stating that he has photo evidence that he has passed on as evidence.

You can see the interview with Chris Bryant below:

Related: Elevenses: Taking Back Control