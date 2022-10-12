London may be the country’s banking hub, yet there are 15 places across the UK and several unexpectedly finance-friendly towns that offer surprisingly good career prospects.

A new study found that Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester offer the next best opportunities for a career in finance after London. M

eanwhile, big districts like Cornwall, Bradford and Wiltshire disappoint in terms of the pursuing a finance career, barely competing with much smaller places, like Stockport, Solihull, Elmbridge, and Windsor and Maidenhead.

The research, carried out by UK trading company CMC Markets, analysed the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, published in March 2022, for finance enterprises in 342 UK districts, excluding London, and the latest available population statistics.

It found that 63 per cent of British firms offering financial services alone, excluding insurance and pension funding, are located outside London.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh tops the list for best places outside London for a career in finance, with around 310 firms and 527,620 residents calling it their home.

It is also the only other place outside London that hosts large firms with over a thousand employees each. With a population of 1,144,900, Birmingham ranks second for finance enterprises, with around 265 firms located here, although none hire more than 250 staff.

Surprisingly, although Leeds is the third biggest city in the UK, it is outrun by Manchester, which hosts around 265 finance firms – 15 more than Leeds. In fact, Manchester has more medium to large finance companies than Leeds, despite having 32 per cent fewer residents.

The wildcards of the ranking include Trafford, Milton Keynes, Stockport, Solihull, Elmbridge, and Windsor and Maidenhead.

Best places to pursue a finance career

Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets commented on the findings: “We were pleased to find out that these finance-friendly places are not necessarily the most populous cities in the UK. London is extremely competitive and the lifestyle is not everyone’s cup of tea, so it is refreshing to know where the best places to pursue a career in finance are that are way off the beaten path.

“Take Elmbridge and the district of Windsor and Maidenhead, for instance. They are both home to a significantly larger proportion of high earners, creating a striking demand for financial services, compared to other places in the UK. Their proximity to London makes them ideal for financial advisors looking to offer a more curated yet competitive approach.”

15 best places outside London

Here are the top 15 best places outside London for a career in finance, according to the CMC Markets research:

# District / Unit Number of finance firms (≈) Population 1 Edinburgh 310 527,620 2 Birmingham 265 1,144,900 3 Manchester 265 552,000 4 Leeds 240 812,000 5 Buckinghamshire 170 553,100 6 Glasgow 155 635,640 7 Cheshire East 150 398,800 8 Belfast 150 342,560 9 Trafford 130 235,100 10 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 120 400,300 11 Bristol 120 472,400 12 Milton Keynes 110 287,000 13 Nottingham 105 323,700 14 West Northamptonshire 100 425,700 15 Sheffield 100 556,500

