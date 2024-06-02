As far as falls from grace go, this would be one of the most dramatic in our recent political history. Liz Truss, who famously spent just 49 days in office during her disastrous spell as Prime Minister, could also be turfed out as an MP next month.

Will Liz Truss lose her seat as an MP?

The shock data comes from a poll commissioned by the Daily Mail this week. Figures published by the Electoral Calculus also forecast a massive, 300-seat majority for Labour based on current voting intentions. The Tories, meanwhile, face oblivion.

Should their numbers hold true, the Conservative Party would have fewer than 70 seats in Parliament – only a handful more than the Liberal Democrats are projected. Several prominent Cabinet members could be voted out of office… including Liz Truss.

South West Norfolk voters ‘turning away’ from ex-PM

Last week, the prominent politician was heavily criticised for appearing on a far-right podcast. This, just a month after she shared a platform with extreme figures including Steve Bannon. Labour’s Jess Phillips has asked for Rishi Sunak to block her bid for re-election.

However, her presence as an MP may not be an issue after Thursday 4 July. From what the MRP survey is telling us, the constituents of South West Norfolk could make the decision for the Tories, with plenty planning to switch their allegiance.

With tactical voting accounted for, Labour are backed to beat the incumbent Tory candidate by a slim margin of 1.3%. Reform are expected to claim around 14% of the vote, eating away at Truss’ diminishing support base and opening the door for the opposition.

How likely is it that Liz Truss will remain an MP?

The pollsters are giving Liz Truss less than a 50/50 chance of keeping hold of her seat, with the scales now balanced in Labour’s favour. With the public possibly taking matters into their own hands, she’ll find it difficult to blame the ‘deep state’ for this one.