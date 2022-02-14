Business minister Lord Callanan became the latest Conservative politician to back the prime minister – regardless of any wrongdoing.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions the PM should continue in his role and would have his support even if he received a fixed penalty notice from the police.

The audience couldn’t hide their shock and there were audible gasps and shouts of ‘unbelievable’ from people watching the recording.

Lord Callanan does a Suella Braverman on #bbcaq



"The future of Boris Johnson will be determined at the next GE.. that's the way democracy works in this country"



Chris Mason: If he gets a fixed penalty notice will you still support him



Lord Callanan: Yes



Audience: Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/GNvm4W6zr8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 12, 2022

Suella Braverman

Last week the PM was defended by his attorney general, Suella Braverman, in the Commons.

She launched into a bizarre rant about “honouring democracy” after she was asked whether the PM would face consequences for allegedly breaking the law during lockdown.

Labour MP Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton) said: “From their early work of prorogation to daily revelations now about these lockdown-busting parties, this Government has had its fair few brushes with the rule of law.

“Just listen”

“I know she can’t comment on an ongoing criminal investigation, but I wondered if the Attorney General could tell us that if, when this investigation is concluded, all the 50 email questionnaires come back, anyone who is found to have breached lockdown regulations, whatever their rank, can she confirm that they will face the same consequences as Joe Public did?

“And further to (Mr Carden’s) question, if there’s breaches of the ministerial code, will there be resignations?”

Ms Braverman replied: “The Prime Minister has made his position clear, I’m not going to add any more in light of the live police investigation.

“She mentions the rule of law and I would just say fundamental to the rule of law is also democracy, and I’m very proud to be supporting this Prime Minister – a Prime Minister who has honoured democracy by delivering Brexit, a Prime Minister who is now leading not just the UK but the world in beating Covid.”

Just have a listen…



It’s such a bizarre response from Suella Braverman to a normal, reasonable parliamentary question.



Soviet Russia had nothing on this neo-oddball Borisian propaganda. pic.twitter.com/johZNFdMTQ — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 10, 2022

