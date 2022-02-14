Matt Hancock is the latest guest to appear on Steve Bartlett’s podcast Diary Of A CEO.

The former health minister stopped by with his new partner Gina Coladangelo to speak on the show, which seeks to address the questions we have “not had answers to”.

Bartlett said it is the “first time in the history” of the podcast that “things got a little heated” between himself and the guest.

“However, Matt did answer all of the tough questions I asked him and nothing will be edited out.”

The podcast received a lot of media attention earlier this year after comments from Love Island’s Molly Mae, who argued that everyone has the “same 24 hours in a day”.

“You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction,” she said.

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying “it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.”

“But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.”

Reaction to Hancock’s appearance didn’t disappoint on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

CEO of what? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 14, 2022

“Buying £8.7bn of PPE that would eventually expire and end up worthless was a real teachable moment. But hey we all have the same 24 hours and it wasn’t even my money.” https://t.co/lABOXKeN24 — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) February 14, 2022

Matt Hancock dresses like the Gifts For Him bit of The Guardian. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 14, 2022

Finally, the inside story of the Matt Hancock app we've all been waiting for https://t.co/8B51olPA3f — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 14, 2022

Finally we’ll discover the mistakes Matt Hancock made. pic.twitter.com/TQEmuW4mzQ — Rob Joyce (@Rob_Joyce_) February 14, 2022

matt hancock: a day in my life pic.twitter.com/DW1EgGZOJQ — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) November 19, 2021

