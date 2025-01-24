Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says Labour’s decision to reject the EU’s suggestion that Britain could join a Europe-wide customs scheme is “an act of economic negligence”.

On Wednesday (22/1), the bloc’s new trade chief Maros Sefcovic said he was open to Britain joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM) as part of a post-Brexit “reset”.

Launched in 2012, the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean convention aims to make it easier for 25 countries, mostly in Europe and north Africa to trade with each other through common rules.

Signatories include the EU, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, six western Balkan countries, Ukraine, Morocco, Syria and Palestine.

The UK is one of a handful of European countries not signed up.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the UK’s Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations, has told MPs in the House of Commons that, while he welcomed the “positive, constructive tone” from the EU trade commissioner, the UK did not currently have any plans to join the PEM.

When asked about a potential deal, the minister said: “We are always looking for ways to reduce barriers of trade, but within our manifesto red lines, because we take a pragmatic view as to where the national interest lies.

“We don’t currently have any plans to join PEM, and we are not going to provide a running commentary on every comment that’s made.”

Davey has slammed the decision not to explore the avenue, calling it an act of “economic negligence”.

In a statement he said: “It is alarming that the government is happy to negotiate with China but won’t even look at a better trading arrangement with our closest neighbours in Europe. This is an act of economic negligence.

“If the government thinks it will get growth back in the economy by borrowing Boris Johnson’s playbook on European negotiations it is going to end up being sorely disappointed.

“It is time for a proper UK-EU customs arrangement so we can strengthen our negotiations with Donald Trump, cut the red tape on our businesses and grow the economy.”

