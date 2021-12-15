The Liberal Democrats are paying to promote leaked Christmas party pictures in the Daily Mirror to voters in North Shropshire.

A new image has been released showing 24 people crowded together in a medium-sized room in the party’s Westminster HQ last year when Covid restrictions were in place.

Some of the group are shown wearing paper hats while one is sporting a House of Commons Christmas jumper.

The image also shows several guests – including billionaire Tory donor Nick Candy – raising glasses of wine while a catered buffet features prominently.

The picture has been released as Boris Johnson faces intense pressure on his leadership after his party dealt him his biggest rebellion since he became prime minister two-and-a-half years ago.

The PM will be hoping the dissatisfaction among his MPs – which saw nearly 100 backbenchers defy the party whip to vote against the Government on Tuesday – is not felt more widely, as the Conservatives battle to keep the seat of North Shropshire in a key by-election on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats, who say they are now “neck and neck” with the Tories in the North Shropshire poll, said the various scandals would hit the party – which previously enjoyed a nearly 23,000 majority in the seat – at the ballot box.

According to Tony Diver, the party has paid to promote the Mirror story onto the Facebook timelines of voters in the constituency.

The bookies have the Lib Dems slightly ahead in what promises to be an extremely close contest.

The Lib Dems are paying to promote the Daily Mirror story on Shaun Bailey’s party onto the Facebook timelines of voters in North Shropshire pic.twitter.com/5MvPP67HEt — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) December 14, 2021

Related: No 10 staff told to ‘go out the back’ after Downing Street quiz