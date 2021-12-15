A bug in the popular Coinbase app turned its punters into overnight billionaires for a few hours yesterday evening.
Crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap experienced a technical fault that resulted in eye-popping figures for prices, market capitalizations and more.
The bug was live for about one hour and has now been fixed.
In a tweet at around 10pm, the site’s operators acknowledged the pricing issues, saying that “[t]he Engineering team is aware of incorrect price information appearing on [CoinMarketCap]. We are currently investigating and will update this status when we have more information.”
According to the website, Bitcoin’s market cap appears to be $14.7 quintillion, when it is actually closer to $1 trillion.
“How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple hours?” the site, which is owned by crypto exchange Binance, said in a follow-up tweet.
As expected, the bug triggered a wave of social media attention.
Here’s what people had to say:
Related: Covid: MPs back all ‘plan B’ measures amid huge Tory rebellion