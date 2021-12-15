A bug in the popular Coinbase app turned its punters into overnight billionaires for a few hours yesterday evening.

Crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap experienced a technical fault that resulted in eye-popping figures for prices, market capitalizations and more.

The bug was live for about one hour and has now been fixed.

In a tweet at around 10pm, the site’s operators acknowledged the pricing issues, saying that “[t]he Engineering team is aware of incorrect price information appearing on [CoinMarketCap]. We are currently investigating and will update this status when we have more information.”

According to the website, Bitcoin’s market cap appears to be $14.7 quintillion, when it is actually closer to $1 trillion.

“How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple hours?” the site, which is owned by crypto exchange Binance, said in a follow-up tweet.

How did it feel to be a trillionaire for a couple hours?😂 — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 14, 2021

As expected, the bug triggered a wave of social media attention.

Here’s what people had to say:

I was expecting to be landed on the moon not the farthest star in universe 😅😅😅 #CoinMarketCap #Coinbase pic.twitter.com/cyBa2QO7me — Tolga (@designerty) December 14, 2021

So @CoinbaseWallet showed my having $7.7 billion worth of Ethereum. I felt that was a tidy profit, so I decided to sell, despite the $1.2 billion miner fee. But so far I’ve only received $48.05! Where’s the rest of my money, @coinbase? pic.twitter.com/uWc3xelEsH — Former Billionaire Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 14, 2021

My Coinbase account is up almost $59 Billion in less than 5 minutes. I quit my job and i’m free for the next hour. AMA#Coinbase $bsv #Crypto pic.twitter.com/InOkwHOTdH — Neo (@NeoWiseFP) December 14, 2021

