Mark Carney has been praised for fact-checking Donald Trump in real-time during their meeting on Tuesday.

The Canadian PM was meeting the US president at the Oval Office for the first time since he won the Canadian election in April.

Largely, the meeting was cordial, and both men lavished each other with praise.

However, there were some moments where Carney simply had to put Trump in his place.

Predictably, Trump reasserted his belief on a number of occasions that Canada should become the US’s 51st state.

He also repeated baseless claims that the US subsidises Canada to the tune of $200bn – but Carney was having none of it.

After Trump said that America “doesn’t do much business with Canada from our standpoint,” Carney informed him that Canada was in fact the “largest client of the United States.”

He told Trump and reporters: “In the totality of all the goods, we are the largest client of the United States. We have a tremendous auto sector between the two of us – 50% of a car that comes from Canada is American.”

Carney’s comments came after Trump had told reporters that Canada becoming the 51st state would be hugely beneficial for them, saying it would be a “wonderful marriage.”

Addressing this, Carney made it clear that Canada would never be for sale and that Canadians’ view on this is “not going to change.”

Many were quick to praise Carney for how he dealt with the president, with one person saying: “We all knew Mark Carney was going to humiliate him [Trump]. And he did.”

Another said Carney had “schooled” Trump, whilst someone else said he was “incredible.”

