Controversial businessman Lex Greensill was given “extraordinarily privileged” access to Downing Street, a report into the lobbying scandal has concluded.
The 141-page review, commissioned by the prime minister and drawn up by solicitor Nigel Boardman, criticises the government’s process for managing lobbying as insufficiently transparent – and accuses it of allowing access to a “privileged few”.
David Cameron and the late cabinet secretary Jeremy Heywood come under fire in the report, with the former prime minister said to have “understated” the nature of his relationship with Greensill when lobbying officials.
Boardman’s report says that Australian financier Greensill’s relationship with government gave him a “marketing platform” for his business – and adds that civil servants “should have considered” potential conflicts of interest.
The report says: “It is clear from the evidence that I have reviewed that Greensill had a privileged – and sometimes extraordinarily privileged – relationship with government.”
Boardman concludes that Cameron “did not breach the current lobbying rules and his actions were not unlawful”.
‘Cameron could have been clearer’
But the report added that “Cameron could have been clearer about his relationship with Greensill Capital” in his communications with the Treasury, the Bank of England and officials.
Cameron told Boardman that Greensill Capital was paying him “a good amount of money every year” and he had equity and participated in a discretionary uncapped bonus scheme.
Meanwhile the civil service boss of the business department denied on Thursday that her officials applied pressure to ensure that Greensill was approved to issue government-backed loans.
Sarah Munby said that her officials merely asked the British Business Bank, an independent body which ran the loans schemes, if and when Greensill would be accredited for the loans.
Munby is permanent secretary for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
According to a National Audit Office report from earlier this month, the bank felt that BEIS had shown “unusual” levels of interest in Greensill’s application to the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme.
Greensill later lent money under the scheme to several companies in GFG Alliance, the group behind Liberty Steel.
Ties between GFG and Greensill are now being probed by the Serious Fraud Office.
Related: Johnson ‘flunked’ chance to spell out levelling up agenda, MPs say
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .