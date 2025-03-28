Lee Anderson’s constituents have been left stunned after being told about Reform UK’s plans for the NHS.

Whilst Reform may be experiencing a surge in the polls, one issue they can’t seem to shake off their backs is the fact their leader, Nigel Farage, has previously called for the NHS to move towards an insurance-based system.

In the election last year, 30p Lee was one of five Reform MPs who won a seat – although one of those has since been suspended by the party.

Anderson was re-elected as MP for Ashfield last July, but it turns out a fair few of his constituents aren’t quite aware of his leader’s views.

So, the Trades Union Congress decided to head to Ashfield to open their eyes to what Farage has said in the past about the NHS.

You can watch their reaction below.

We went to Lee Anderson's Ashfield constituency to tell them about Reform's plans for the NHS.



They were shocked. pic.twitter.com/4i5eQMxozc — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) March 28, 2025

Earlier this year, Farage suggested some level of means-testing should be introduced to the health service, instead of the universal model it was built on.

His comments were condemned by Labour, who accused him of wanting to “decimate” the NHS.

Speaking to The London Economic in February, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham hit out at Farage for his views as well.

He said: “He is on record for saying he wants to get rid of the NHS and replace it with an insurance based private system. I fundamentally oppose that.

“I am a former health secretary and I am confident in saying that the NHS model, properly funded, is the right model because it has shown itself over decades to be the most cost effective way of delivering health care to the whole population.”

