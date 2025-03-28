Jeremy Corbyn has warned Keir Starmer to stop “paving the way” for Reform UK by taking an “alternative path” amid a wave of controversial welfare reform.

The former Labour leader has written a statement to the prime minister alongside cross party MPs calling for a wealth tax on those with assets over £10 million “so we can rebuild our schools and hospitals”.

The letter, seen by Sky News, is in response to the spring statement and it accuses the government of making a “choice” to push more disabled people and children into poverty by announcing departmental cuts while increasing defence spending.

“This isn’t about scarcity, it’s about priorities”, it declared, adding: “This is set to be the first Labour government in history under which child poverty increases.

“Labour’s failure has paved the way for Reform. We need an alternative path.

“Parroting the rhetoric of Reform UK on migrants, minorities and Muslims just endorses their scapegoating and makes society worse for us all.”

It was also signed by suspended Labour MPs Sarah Zultana and Apsana Begum, Green MPs, independents and others calling for “progressive politics”.

The government’s own analysis of welfare cuts estimates it will drive 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – into relative poverty after housing costs in 2029/30.

It also predicted that 3.2 million families will financially lose out.

The DWP document stated: “Overall, it is estimated that in 2029/30 there will be 3.2 million families – some current recipients and some future recipients – who will financially lose as a result of this package, with an average loss of £1,720 per year compared to inflation.”

Labour backbenchers are uncomfortable with the cuts. Speaking in the Commons after Rachel Reeves’ spring statement, Debbie Abrahams questioned how “making people sicker and poorer” will get more people into work. Rachael Maskell urged the government to “look again” at the changes.

Richard Burgon accused his party of taking an “easy option” by hitting disabled people rather than taxing the richest.

A YouGov poll released earlier this week found that three quarters of Brits would support tax rises on the very richest over cuts to public spending, including a 2 percent wealth tax on net assets worth more than £10 million- which the letter has called for.

