Talking exclusively to The London Economic, Andy Burnham has defied his party’s position to slam Donald Trump for bringing “instability to the world” and attacked Nigel Farage over his controversial views on the NHS.

The former Labour cabinet minister, now mayor of Greater Manchester, said many decisions taken by the US president, including those on the Russia-Ukraine war, are “out of order”. He suggested that Reform UK is being “exposed” by Trump because it is difficult for them to distance themselves from his comments.

Burnham also took aim at Farage’s controversial views on NHS privatisation, arguing it was time for the Labour government to take the fight to his party.

He said: “I think it is right we start to debate some of their positions more because he is on record for saying he wants to get rid of the NHS and replace it with an insurance based private system. I fundamentally oppose that.

“I am a former health secretary and I am confident in saying that the NHS model, properly funded, is the right model because it has shown itself over decades to be the most cost effective way of delivering health care to the whole population.

“We have traditionally spent less than 10 per cent of GDP on our health. If you look at the US, they spend 18 per cent because you have all of the costs that come with a market based system and, of course, in that system, those on the lowest incomes often struggle to get the treatment that they need.

“We don’t want a US style health system in this country.”

The Greater Manchester mayor hit out at Nigel Farage for his views on NHS privatisation (Getty)

His intervention comes as Nigel Farage’s party has taken over Labour and the Tories in some recent polling. A YouGov data released earlier this month put Reform UK one point ahead of Labour on 25 per cent.

Andy Burnham also revealed he is “open to the idea” of returning to Westminster after saying the government should “look urgently at democracy and the poor condition it is currently in”. He added that reforming the House of Lords, introducing proportional representation to the Commons, and giving 16 and 17 year olds voting rights are ways to bring “wholesale reforms to the parliamentary system”.

However, he has clarified his intention to serve a full third term as mayor before considering becoming an MP or the next Labour leader.

