The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into allegations of “verbal threats” made by suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.

On Friday, Reform announced they had referred Lowe to the police over alleged threats he had made towards party chairman Zia Yusuf, and had stripped him of the party whip.

He denies the allegations against him.

Now, the Met has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the allegations against the Great Yarmouth MP.

In a statement to Sky News, a Met spokesperson confirmed they had launched an investigation into “an allegation of a series of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man”.

They added: “Our original statement referred to alleged threats made in December 2024. We would like to clarify that when this matter was reported to us it referred to a series of alleged threats made between December 2024 and February 2025.

“Further enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

In a post on X, Lowe claimed he had not been contacted by the Met about an investigation being opened.

He wrote: “I have instructed lawyers to represent me in this matter. My lawyers have made contact with the Met Police, and have made them aware of my willingness to co-operate in any necessary investigation.

“My lawyers have not yet received any contact from the Police. It is highly unusual for the Police to disclose anything to the media at this stage of an investigation.

“I remain unaware of the specific allegations, but in any event, I deny any wrongdoing. The allegations are entirely untrue.”

Reform also revealed last week that it was carrying out an internal investigation into allegations of “serious bullying” against Lowe. The complaints were in regards to “derogatory and discriminating remarks made about women”, the party said.

The allegations emerged just a day after Lowe had criticised Reform leader Nigel Farage and his “messianic leadership” of the party.

Lowe has said the timing of the allegations emerging is “no surprise” to him.

He described Reform’s statement as “vexatious” and has claimed there is “zero credible evidence” against him.

