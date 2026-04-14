Keir Starmer tore Kemi Badenoch apart in the House of Commons, as he highlighted her shift in position on energy policy and renewables.

On Monday, the prime minister made a statement to parliament on the war in Iran and the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

He told MPs the UK would “continue to stay out of the war” and that he was focused on reopening the vital shipping route.

READ NEXT: Brexit reset efforts continue as government plans law to adopt EU single market rules

The disruption caused to oil shipping by the Strait’s effective closure over the last six weeks has meant an expected energy crisis is looming in the UK, with bills set to soar later this year.

This has renewed Labour’s focus on making the UK more energy independent through renewable sources and nuclear projects.

At the same time, the Conservatives and Reform reckon more drilling for gas and oil in the North Sea is the best way to make the country less vulnerable to outside price shocks on energy.

During his statement to the House, Sir Keir perfectly explained why this would not be the case, and also pointed out to Kemi Badenoch how she had previously called for the exact sort of energy policy Labour was pursuing.

“We all want to get energy bills down, and oil and gas will be part of the mix for many year,” the PM said.

“But it is because we’re on the international market that our bills have gone up, that is the problem. The Strait of Hormuz is a choke point for oil and gas getting to the international market, that’s pushed the price up, that’s being reflected in every household.

“The only way to take control of our energy bills is to go faster on energy independence – the leader of the opposition used to make that argument!

“in 2022 she said this, ‘it is investment in nuclear and renewables that will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and keep costs down.’ She changes her mind on everything!”

The PM went on to call out Badenoch for her changing position on whether the UK should be involved in the Iran war, and called out the Tories for “hollowing out our armed services” during their 14 years in power.