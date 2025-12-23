Greta Thunberg has been arrested at a protest supporting the Palestine Action hunger strikers.

City of London Police said that a 22-year-old woman has been arrested for holding a placard in support of Palestine Action.

Palestine Action was proscribed a terrorist organisation earlier this year.

In a video shared by the Prisoners for Palestine group, Thunberg can be seen holding a sign that reads: “I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”

The group organised a demonstration outside the offices of Aspen Insurance in central London.

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign which says "I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide"



She was detained at the Prisoners for Palestine action at Aspen Insurance in London, insurers for Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems. pic.twitter.com/3qBt3iRi9e — Prisoners For Palestine (@Prisoners4Pal) December 23, 2025

They say they targeted the company due to its links to Elbit Systems, the Israeli-linked defence firm.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.

“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…