Downing Street has said that members of the House of Lords will demonstrate a lack of “compassion” should they fail to pass the government’s Rwanda Bill.

The provocative statement, issued by Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson, arises as peers gear up for another crucial vote on the contentious legislation.

Following a dramatic turn of events, MPs overturned ten amendments previously made to the Safety of Rwanda Bill by the House of Lords in a session Monday night.

With the bill slated for return to the Lords tonight, anticipation is high for another round of potential defeats for the government, as opponents endeavor to thwart the Prime Minister’s agenda of deporting asylum seekers to Africa this spring.

However, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson emphasised, “Lords have an opportunity to collaborate with the government in passing a bill that will curb the perilous Channel crossings. Sitting back and doing nothing is not an option and it’s certainly not a compassionate one.”

He further underscored, “The elected chamber endorsed the bill last night, and the Prime Minister urges the House of Lords to cooperate with the government to secure its passage.”

Almost two years ago, Britain and Rwanda inked a deal aimed at redirecting migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats to the East African nation, where they would be settled permanently.

To date, no migrants have been relocated to Rwanda under the agreement, as legal entanglements have impeded its implementation.

Sunak pins his hopes on the bill to break this deadlock and fulfill his promise to “stop the boats”.

The Prime Minister contends that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will serve as a deterrent against risky journeys and disrupt the operations of human trafficking syndicates.

However, a report from the IPPR think tank cautions that the scheme could ultimately incur significant costs for the UK, potentially amounting to billions of pounds.

