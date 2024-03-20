Rwandan refugees living in the UK have posted a stark warning about the country’s safety as British lawmakers look to put the government’s controversial asylum seeker plan into action.

MPs on Monday night overturned all 10 Lords’ amendments to the Safety of Rwanda Bill, putting the legislation back in the hands of the peers in what will become a game of political ping-pong.

Among the amendments that were voted on was whether the Bill should comply with ‘domestic and international law’.

It was voted down by a 328-250 majority.

As the UK’s elected representatives debate the Bill, refugees from Rwanda who have been granted asylum in the UK have spoken out about the safety of their home country, giving a stark warning.

Watch the clip in full below:

Rwandan refugees give a stark warning to the UK government over its plan to deport asylum seekers to their country – 'Rwanda is not safe'.



We speak to some of those given protection by the Home Office after fleeing the country.@darshnasoni reports pic.twitter.com/brCS2vTBtC — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 19, 2024

Related: George Galloway misses Urgent Question on Gaza in the Commons