Political party campaign videos are not known for being very good. They are usually pretty cringe and you almost feel sorry for the people in front of the camera.

Here is grant Shapps clamping down on… train announcements, for example.

So we were as surprised as everyone else when the Labour Party shared a video, that is good and has gone viral.

It has been seen over 2.5 million times at the time of writing.

They use Tory MP’s own words to slam the Conservative government’s performance over the last 12 years.

Labour tweeted the video and wrote: “All your bills going up and up and up. Taxes rising to the highest level in 70 years. The worst economic crisis for a generation. Not our words. The words of those running to be the next Tory leader. See what else they think of 12 years of Tory failure.”

Watch

See what else they think of 12 years of Tory failure: pic.twitter.com/N7seYcHPV4 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) July 19, 2022

Reactions

It wet down very well to be fair:

1.

Wow! Wow! Wow! This is the most incredible @UKLabour video I have ever seen. It completely eviscerates 12 years of conservative Government. And what is so astonishing about it is it’s all done by Conservative MP’s! It should be playing on a loop pic.twitter.com/uf8rSaNtbQ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 19, 2022

2.

The Tories damn themselves with their own words. The Tories are the best imaginable incentive to get out their campaigning for a Labour victory. #GTTO https://t.co/05aosCjKPR — BrynHGriffiths (@BrynHGriffiths) July 20, 2022

3.

Not exactly selling themselves! https://t.co/2qdmu5yjaR — Nick Joyner (@nickjoyner55) July 20, 2022

4.

Oh this #ToryLeadershipFarce has been an absolute gift! So good to see them being honest about their 12 years in office https://t.co/2yv6WjlHvY — Divyesh Ruparelia💙 (@Divyesh63) July 20, 2022

5.

Biggest political own goal ever. I just hope the electorate doesn't forget this. https://t.co/QbxohTeWsR — johnpsimon MCCT 🇺🇦🏑⚽🏏⛳ (@johnpsimon) July 20, 2022

6.

I’m of a mind to retweet this everyday until @BorisJohnson FINALLY leaves. https://t.co/dBbQBUwD1S — Sir John Gordon Sinclair 🕷 (@Jgs_x) July 20, 2022

