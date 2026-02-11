A newly uncovered document from the FBI suggests that Donald Trump told police about Jeffrey Epstein’s behaviour in 2006.

According to the document, which was released in the latest batch of Epstein files, shows a 2019 FBI interview with a former cop from Florida.

In the written record of the interview, the cop says Trump called him in relation to an investigation into the financier.

Trump apparently told him: “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

The FBI summary of the interview says that Trump told police in July 2006 that “people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting.”

The now-president of the US is also said to have told authorities he was once around Epstein when he was with teenagers and that he “got the hell out of there”.

The document states that Trump was “one of the very first people to call” the police after they opened their investigation into Epstein in 2006 in Florida, Sky News reports.

Although the officer’s name has been redacted from the file, former police chief Michael Reither confirmed to the Miami Herald he had taken the alleged call from Trump.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said in 2019 that he had “no idea” about the convicted paedophile’s crimes.

A Department of Justice official told NBC News: “We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the president contacted law enforcement 20 years ago”.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that the call “may or may not have happened in 2006. I don’t know the answer.”

She added: “What President Trump has always said is that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep.

“And that remains true in this call. If it did happen it corroborates exactly what President Trump has said from the beginning.”