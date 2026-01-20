The Green Party have seen a jump in the polls as they closed the gap on Labour, the Tories and Reform.

According to the latest polling from YouGov, the Greens have jumped up three points to 17%, putting them within touching distance of the Tories (18%) and Labour (19%).

Their polling of 17% is also the joint highest the Greens have ever polled with YouGov, matching the record high the party reached in December.

At the same time, the polling gives more weight to the idea that Nigel Farage’s Reform have hit their polling ceiling in recent weeks.

Reform saw no gain in popularity, remaining on 24%, just five points ahead of Labour.

According to polling aggregator Election Maps UK, if this polling played out on election day, it would produce a pretty remarkable hung parliament.

Earlier this month, Green Party leader Zack Polanski confirmed the Greens would be willing to consider an electoral pact with Labour to stop Reform.

However, he said this would only be considered if Keir Starmer was no longer Labour leader.

