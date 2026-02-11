Thinking about enjoying a southern Caribbean cruise, but worried they won’t cater to your plant-based lifestyle? Many assume cruise dining means limited options for vegans and vegetarians. But that’s simply not the case anymore.

Communicate Your Needs

The great thing about cruise lines is that they’re extremely accommodating and take customer service seriously. When it comes to dietary requirements, allergies and personalised arrangements, you usually don’t have to stress once they’re aware of your needs.

So, just let the company know a couple of weeks in advance that you prefer plant-based meals. Most cruise liners even let you select dietary requirements when making the online booking. Once onboard, it’s best to have a quick chat and introduce yourself to the maître d’ (head waiter) on the first day. That way, they’ll know exactly who you are and what you need.

Pack a Few Essentials

Before you set sail, prioritising your well-being with essential travel hacks can make all the difference. Bring along a few snacks from home (trail mix, banana chips, raisins, nut butter sachets) in case of emergencies. These may come in handy when you’re peckish between meals or if choices are limited during day trips.

Explore the Buffet with Fresh Eyes

Cruise buffets can feel overwhelming at first, with rows of international favourites, American classics and Caribbean staples all vying for attention. But once you slow down and really look, going plant-based is easier than you might expect.

Look past the burgers, jerk pork, seafood and chicken rotisseries, and you’ll usually find plenty of fresh fruit, salads, soups, stir-fried veggies, sandwiches and plant-based sides.

If the kitchen hasn’t already prepared a set meal for you, you can always “build your own” from a combination of the above. Rice or quinoa topped with roast veg, fresh salad greens with chickpeas, cranberries and seeds, or even spicy lentils and beans make a filling, nutritious and tasty meal.

Try All the Flavours

Staying plant-based at sea isn’t as difficult as you might think. By being adventurous and flexible, you might discover new favourite flavours or dishes you’d never have tried at home. Lemon zested lentils with fresh chilli and coriander on fresh sourdough? Delicious. Sesame bagels topped with smashed avocado, balsamic vinegar and cashews? Yes, please.

Embrace the experience and don’t be afraid to try something new. Most importantly, remember that cruise staff genuinely care about your needs and want you to have a wonderful time. They’re there to help, so speak up if something isn’t quite right.

Sticking to Your Goals on Day Trips and Port Days

Whether you’re stopping at St. Lucia, Barbados or St. Vincent and the Grenadines, you don’t have to stress about your food goals. The Caribbean makes plant-based eating easy. Many local dishes and street foods are naturally meat-free or can be easily tweaked to suit your lifestyle:

Rice and peas (rice cooked with coconut milk and beans)

Callaloo (leafy greens dish)

Fried plantain (maduros)

Fresh fruits (mango, guava, coconut)

Roasted breadfruit

Banana fritters

Sugarcane juice

Bean stews

Final Words

Sticking to your plant-based goals on a cruise holiday is 100% possible with a bit of preparation beforehand. Talk to your cruise line early, explore all dining options and take a few snacks just in case. You’ll soon find that eating well offshore can be just as easy as it is on land.

Bon voyage!