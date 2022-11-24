Sir Keir Starmer received Politician of the Year to whoops and cheers at the Spectator awards last night.

After being lauded by Nigel Farage for having immigration policies “to the right of the Conservatives”, Starmer got the backing of the party’s longest-serving magazine at the annual Parliamentarian of the Year Awards.

He said: “This is a real honour.

“I don’t expect to be endorsed by The Spectator at the next election, but I look forward to disagreeing in the battle of ideas.”

Other winners include Jeremy Hunt, who bagged Survivor of the Year, and Sajid Javid, who was awarded the Resignation of the Year.

Rishi Sunak won Comeback of the Year, saying: “I want to thank my friends, my family… and the bond markets”.

Find the full list of winners is below:

Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year 2022

Survivor of the Year – Jeremy Hunt

Peer of the Year – Richard Harrington

Chancellor of the Year – Rachel Reeves

Campaign of the Year – Liam Fox

Resignation of the year – Sajid Javid

Backbencher of the Year – Rob Halfon

Minister to Watch – Kemi Badenoch

Minister of the Year – Ben Wallace

Politician of the year – Keir Starmer

Speech of the Year – Theresa May

Comeback of the Year – Rishi Sunak

Parliamentarian of the Year – Volodymyr Zelenskyy

