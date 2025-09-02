Made in Britain has hit out at Nigel Farage for using their trademarked logo on his recent football shirt, The London Economic can reveal.

Reform UK launched a line of footie kits last month, letting Brits bag a “cringeworthy” outfit from £39.99.

On the back of the kit is the Made in Britain logo, but the non-profit organisation has spoken out against the move.

A spokesperson told The London Economic: “Made in Britain is aware of the recent announcement of a range of football shirts promoted under a logo that resembles our registered trademark.

“However, we want to clarify for the public and our members that the logo seen on this merchandise is not the official Made in Britain campaign trademark.

“The official Made in Britain campaign, boasting 2,200 members in the UK and Northern Ireland, all of whom have been audited to confirm that they manufacture in the UK.

“We were formed directly from British manufacturers to help consumers identify UK manufactured products. We are a not-for-profit organisation that aims to uplift British manufacturing as a whole.

“We are politically neutral with no affiliation to any political party in the UK. We work to promote British manufacturing and publish an open database of members.”

It comes after Farage was caught in a hypocrisy row for modifying the British flag on the shirt – despite slating England and Team GB for doing the same thing.

The Reform leader branded it an “absolute joke” last year when the England team’s jerseys included a multicoloured version of the St George’s flag. But his kit features a pale blue and white version of the British flag.

Labour MP Mike Tapp told the Mirror: “Nigel Farage is a fake patriot, so it is quite fitting that he is wrapping himself in a fake British flag. He was kicking off about changes to the England flag – clearly another example of shallow opportunism.”