Dale Vince has echoed the thoughts of millions of people across the globe when it comes to Elon Musk.

The multi-millionaire green entrepreneur, best known for founding Ecotricity, labelled Musk a “massive twat” in a recent interview.

Along with hitting out at the Tesla CEO for his “Nazi-esque salute” and “extreme right-wing views,” Vince condemned Musk for “the way he treats workers.”

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, Vince pointed out just how unpopular Musk is in the UK, referencing a recent avalanche of complaints to the energy regulator over an application from Tesla to enter the British energy market.

He said: “The last time I heard, [there were] 8,000 objections from members of the public to the idea that he should have a licence to supply energy [to the UK]. That’s never happened before.

The number of complaints has actually more than doubled from the 8,000 figure, having reached 18,000 on August 22.

“Anyway, he can’t be trusted,” Vince said.

After dismissing the value of any Musk involvement in the UK’s green energy sector, Vince simply added: “He’s a massive twat!”

His words are a pretty accurate reflection of how most Brits feel about Trump’s former ‘first buddy.’

If the thousands of objections to Tesla’s involvement in UK energy weren’t enough of a sign, YouGov polling in June found that just 15% of Brits had a favourable view of Musk, compared to 47% who had an unfavourable view of him.

And earlier this year, Tesla experienced a sharp drop in UK sales, with registrations of its electric vehicles plunging by 60% amid a broader European slowdown in demand.