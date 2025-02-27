Keir Starmer seemed to do the impossible as a politician when he told a “genuinely funny” joke during his visit to Washington.

The prime minister is in the US capital for a meeting with Donald Trump. The talks, which will be the first in-person meeting between the pair since Trump was re-elected to the White House, come against the backdrop of tension between the US and European powers over the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the talks, Starmer gave a speech at an event in Washington, during which he cracked a joke about Britain’s new ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson.

You can watch it below.

Starmer told those in attendance: “I’ve only just arrived, but already I can feel there’s a real buzz around Washington right now.

“You can sense that there’s a new leader in town that is a true one-off, a pioneer in business and in politics. Many people love him. Others love to hate him. But to us, he’s just… Peter.”

The gag had the room in stitches, which is rarely the case when politicians attempt humour.

Once the laughter had subsided, the Labour leader continued: “Peter is the right person to help us work with President Trump, and to take the special relationship from strength to strength.”

During his talks with Trump, Starmer is expected to call for the US to provide a security guarantee for any peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

This is placing him at odds with what the Trump administration though, who have made it clear they want out of any involvement in the conflict as soon as possible.

