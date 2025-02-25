Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit out at Nigel Farage for “fawning over Putin” after a question from GB News during his Downing Street press conference.

On Tuesday evening, the prime minister gave an address from Number 10 following his announcement earlier in the day that defence spending will increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

The increase in defence spending will be funded by the overseas aid budget being slashed, a move that has attracted criticism from both other parties and charities.

During the press conference at Downing Street, Starmer was asked by GB News’ Christopher Hope if he was “Nigel Farage in disguise” following the policy change.

The journalist said: “In July, Reform UK fought the election on a policy to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, and 3 per cent of GDP after 2030, funded by a £6bn saving in the aid budget.”

Pointing out the similarity between this policy and the plans announced by Starmer, Hope asked: “Are you Nigel Farage in disguise?”

Responding, Starmer said: “Nigel Farage didn’t even turn up to the debate in parliament today [on defence spending], Nigel Farage is fawning over Putin. That’s not patriotism, that is not what working people need.

He continued: “What I have done is take the duty of prime minister seriously, which is to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure, and this decision is made to ensure that.

“It is a decision intended to ensure that we fight for the peace enjoyed for the last 80 years, so that for generations to come they can enjoy the freedoms that we have enjoyed.

“So I’ve taken this decision with only one thing in mind, and that’s the citizens of this country.”

