Cheshire MP Mike Amesbury has had his 10-week jail sentence suspended for two years.

This week, the Runcorn and Helsby MP was sentenced for repeatedly punching a man on an night out in his constituency.

Amesbury, who had the Labour whip removed following the incident last October, had admitted assault and was sentenced at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

However, he has now had the sentence suspended for two years after winning an appeal. This means he will not go to prison unless he commits any more crimes within the next two years.

Amesbury had been sent straight to jail after being sentenced on Monday, and was set to serve 40 per cent of his sentence.

But his lawyer launched an appeal following the sentencing which was heard at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

After footage of the incident emerged last year, Labour removed the whip from Amesbury. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described footage of the incident as “shocking”, adding the party had “moved very swiftly to respond”.

The Labour Party had said the MP would not be allowed back into the party after his original sentencing.

Amesbury has resisted calls to resign and remains an independent MP, continuing to receive his £91,000 salary.

A recall petition cannot be issued against him until all appeals against his sentence have been exhausted. It is not yet clear whether he will appeal the new sentence, Sky News reports.

