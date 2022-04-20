Kay Burley could have Paul Scully bang to rights if Boris Johnson is handed more convictions in the Partygate saga.

The Sky News presenter had the ministerial code on hand this morning after the prime minister offered the House a “wholehearted apology” after being fined by police.

He insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules but will “respect the outcome of the police investigation”.

Scully said that, as Johnson did not knowingly break the ministerial code, he should not be forced to resign in a fiery interview this morning.

But Burley had him bang to rights when she said: “I’ll put that in my back pocket for when you come back in a month’s time and he’s got more convictions”.

Watch the clip in full below:

#KayBurley – What should happen if a minister breaks the ministerial code.. should they resign?



Paul Scully – Yes, but the PM didn't knowingly mislead Parliament



KB: I'll put that in my back pocket for when you come back in a month's time & he's got more convictions pic.twitter.com/SZJcluYsrs — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 20, 2022

Related: Watch: ‘Not worthy of office he holds’ – Tory MP demands Johnson quits