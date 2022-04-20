Boris Johnson insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules, as he offered MPs a “wholehearted apology” after being fined by police.

The prime minister repeated his apology in the Commons on Tuesday, after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved a vote on whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs with his earlier denials.

After the House returned from its Easter recess, Mr Johnson said he was speaking in “all humility” by acknowledging the fine police issued, over the gathering in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House,” he said, as he faced shouts of “resign”.

Speaking on LBC, former MP and London mayoral candidate Rory Stewart said apologising isn’t enough in a no-nonsense interview with Andrew Marr.

Watch the clip in full below:

You apologise if you spill ice-cream.

If you mislead parliament you resign. https://t.co/MO2kW7ng75 — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) April 19, 2022

