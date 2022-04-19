Boris Johnson insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules as he offered MPs a “wholehearted apology” after being fined by police.

The prime minister repeated his apology in the Commons on Tuesday, after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved a vote on whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs with his earlier denials.

Mr Johnson is expected to be on a Government visit to India when the vote takes place on Thursday.

After the House returned from its Easter recess, Mr Johnson said he was speaking in “all humility” by acknowledging the fine police issued, over the gathering in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House,” he said, as he faced shouts of “resign”.

“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse, but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules.

“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.

“I respect the outcome of the police investigation, which is still under way, and I can only say that I will respect their decision-making and always take the appropriate steps.”

Starmer

It was absolutely astounding that Keir Starmer isn’t allowed to call Boris Johnson “dishonest” yet the Prime Minister was able to lie, repeatedly, to the House over #Partygate Starmer amends his statement to “he knows what he is.”

Keir Starmer – "What a joke. Even now as the latest mealy-mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections & distortions pour from the other… " pic.twitter.com/BFvnXk9EU0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 19, 2022

Not worthy

However, a Conservative MP submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson and accused the prime minister of not being “worthy of the office he holds”.

Former Tory chief whip Mark Harper made the damning intervention in the Commons today.

Jeremy Corbyn also posted on Facebook: “Boris Johnson poured billions into the private sector during Covid, broke his own rules and now claims he is sorry. The reality is that he was caught out — this dishonest servant of the super rich should do one more thing. Resign.”

Dr Mike Gaslworthy tweeted: “Awesome by Tory MP Mark Harper… who say Boris Johnson is not worthy of the office he holds.”

Awesome by Tory MP Mark Harper… who say Boris Johnson is not worthy of the office he holds. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FfjelubqSg — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 19, 2022

Watch

“I no longer think he is worthy of the great office he holds” says Conservative MP Mark Harper pic.twitter.com/fniMoP1CGQ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 19, 2022

