Nigel Farage has accused a prestigious private bank of being “dishonest” amid a dispute over whether his bank account was closed because of his political views.
The former leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip) said his account with high-net-worth bank Coutts had been closed and he was being refused accounts with other banks due to political reasons.
It followed a report in the BBC suggesting that the Brexit leader fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with Coutts.
Coutts requires its customers to borrow or invest at least £1 million or save at least £3 million with the private bank, according to an eligibility questionnaire on its website.
Following the BBC revelations reactions were quick to flood in on social media, and there were very few surprised responses.
Sam Fowles accused the former UKIPer of making up a “conspiracy theory” over the bank closure, while Edwin Hayward said “swathes of the right wing” will be left to eat humble pie.
But it was left to Kathy Burke to have the final word.
Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.
Related: RMT boss Mick Lynch denounces Labour ‘purge’ of left-wing candidates