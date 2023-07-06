Nigel Farage has accused a prestigious private bank of being “dishonest” amid a dispute over whether his bank account was closed because of his political views.

The former leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip) said his account with high-net-worth bank Coutts had been closed and he was being refused accounts with other banks due to political reasons.

It followed a report in the BBC suggesting that the Brexit leader fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with Coutts.

At no point in the last 10 years did Coutts give me a min threshold.



More importantly, the offer of a Natwest personal acct only came after I went public last Thursday.



No business solution was offered, and they even denied I was a PEP, which is why 9 other banks have said no.

Coutts requires its customers to borrow or invest at least £1 million or save at least £3 million with the private bank, according to an eligibility questionnaire on its website.

Following the BBC revelations reactions were quick to flood in on social media, and there were very few surprised responses.

Sam Fowles accused the former UKIPer of making up a “conspiracy theory” over the bank closure, while Edwin Hayward said “swathes of the right wing” will be left to eat humble pie.

As I predicted, the Farage bank story was a hoax. It seems his account was closed because he doesn't have enough money to qualify for a Coutts account and he *was* offered an alternative. In other words – when Farage didn't get special treatment he made up a conspiracy theory.

Whole swathes of the right wing won't need lunch today, they'll be so stuffed from eating so much humble pie.



Whole swathes of the right wing won't need lunch today, they'll be so stuffed from eating so much humble pie.

To think Farage even managed to persuade several client tabloids to dedicate front pages to his confected issues and wild conspiracy theories.

But it was left to Kathy Burke to have the final word.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

I would lay my life down to protect Kathy Burke, no questions asked. A national treasure for sure.

Love Kathy Burke, she sums up Nigel Farage, the entire Tory cabinet and right wing Brexiteers so well.

