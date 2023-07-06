Jeremy Corbyn has been voted the most popular current or former Labour in a “remarkable” new poll.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, put the former Labour leader on 30 percent approval, one point ahead of current leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Gordon Brown comes in in third place, with 27 percent approval, while Tony Blair has 24 percent approval.

Ed Miliband is three points behind, with 21 percent approval.

Diane Abbott shared the poll on Twitter, describing it as “remarkable”.

The Labour MP said: “Jeremy Corbyn is now the most popular current or former Labour leader.

“Remarkable given the unremitting hostility to him of the Labour Party establishment.”

The shock poll results come amid allegations of a “purge” of the left-wing of the Labour party.

John McDonnell has described Sir Keir’s supporters as being “drunk with power”, claiming the “right-wing faction” is weakening the party.

While Mick Lynch said he agreed with the verdict of Corbyn’s former right-hand man.

The union chief said: “The left is being purged and we need a balance.

“We’ve got people in the centre, people in the traditional right have got their place and the people on the left should be able to put their ideas forward.

“Many of the ideas that John McDonnell put forward during the last couple of election campaigns have come to fruition, such as broadband being something that everybody in the country needs — people need digital access.”

Related: Kathy Burke has final word on Nigel Farage bank fiasco