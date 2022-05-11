Fewer than one in five Brits now think Brexit is going well, according to the latest polling.

A Sinn Fein win in Northern Ireland has created a big headache for the Conservatives as they grapple over what to do with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking in the Commons, Theresa May cautioned the prime minister against tearing up parts of the agreement, saying he must consider the “wider sense of what such a move would say about the United Kingdom and its willingness to abide by treaties which it has signed”.

The former prime minister made her intervention as Johnson and Liz Truss, his foreign secretary, were considering whether to unilaterally suspend parts of the protocol – the controversial post-Brexit regulatory framework that aligns Northern Ireland more closely with the EU than the rest of the UK.

Such a move could spark a trade war between the UK and the EU at a time when the economy is struggling to recover and inflation is underscoring a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Polling by YouGov shows fewer and fewer Brits now believe Brexit going well, while close to half (49 per cent) say it is going badly.

Sam Freedman said the results feel like an “underscored issue”.

For Leave voters it's 31% going well vs 29% going badly. + 34% neither.



For Remain it's 6% well vs 76% badly + 12% neither. https://t.co/tC0iGhMrPM — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) May 11, 2022

